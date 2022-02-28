Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

At the “Parde Mein Rehne Do” trailer launch, superstars Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman set the internet on fire as they brought to the screen their compliments on each other’s crisp looks.

The glamourous trailer launch event for “Parde Mein Rehne Do” was a hit as popular stars attended the event dressed to the nines. The main leads of the film, Ali Rehman Khan and Haina, had a media talk in which they shared their experience of working together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The upcoming on-screen couple stole the lime light of the event with their sizzling looks.

Check it out!

The upcoming film is directed by popular director and producer Wajahat Rauf and will be released on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Apart from Hania and Ali Rehman, a number of big wigs like Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal will also be seen in the movie.

Watch the trailer here:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com