Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:00 pm
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

At the “Parde Mein Rehne Do” trailer launch, superstars Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman set the internet on fire as they brought to the screen their compliments on each other’s crisp looks.

The glamourous trailer launch event for “Parde Mein Rehne Do” was a hit as popular stars attended the event dressed to the nines. The main leads of the film, Ali Rehman Khan and Haina, had a media talk in which they shared their experience of working together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The upcoming on-screen couple stole the lime light of the event with their sizzling looks.

Check it out!

The upcoming film is directed by popular director and producer Wajahat Rauf and will be released on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Apart from Hania and Ali Rehman, a number of big wigs like Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal will also be seen in the movie.

Watch the trailer here:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

21 mins ago
Why will the details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse settlement never be made public?

Due to an antiquated law, the public may never understand the full...
27 mins ago
'It has been tough, but I feel blessed,' says Santosh Shukla

Everyone, even the entertainment sector, has been hit hard by the pandemic....
29 mins ago
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

Hira Mani, a stunning and energetic celebrity, recently celebrated her birthday at...
42 mins ago
Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG...
1 hour ago
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: All you need to know!

The musician and rapper Kanye West now known as Ye definitely has...
1 hour ago
'Squid Game' wins three Awards in SAG 2022

Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to be...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
3 mins ago
Prince Charles attacks Vladimir Putin just days before their scheduled meeting

Back in 2014, Prince Charles sparked a major diplomatic row with Russian...
Prince George
11 mins ago
Royal fans are ecstatic as Prince George performs a tribute to the Queen at a rugby match

Prince George made a rare appearance at the England v Wales rugby...
French player Merakle wins Uganda International Badminton Open
14 mins ago
French player Merakle wins Uganda International Badminton Open

KAMPALA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- French player Arnaud Merkle became the Uganda...
17 mins ago
Meghan Markle steals the show as she makes her first public appearance in 2022 in a stunning gown

Meghan Markle wowed fans with her first public appearance of 2022 on...
Adsence Ad 300X600