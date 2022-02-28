Hania Aamir lands in hot water due to her backless outfit

Hania Aamir stole the spotlight at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film “Parde Mein Rehne Do” which also stars Ali Rehman.

The cast and crew attended the red carpet of Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming film event. Everyone is dressed to the nines.

For the event, the Humsafar star donned a mustard yellow backless gown that had funky long sleeves on one side.

The dimple queen tied her hair in a messy bun and styled her look with an elegant earpiece and we can’t droll over her classy look, but some of the netizens were not happy with her backless outfit as they slammed her with cringe comments.

Have a look:

