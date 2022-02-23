Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Feb, 2022. 08:12 pm
Hania Aamir looks pretty in green

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:12 pm
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Rawalpindi on February 12, 1997. She has been seen working since 2016 on various projects, including dramas, films, and awards.

Popular Hania Aamir, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning Photo with her Instagram followers.

She captioned the post: “complete the sentence. 🍃           In a world where……”

Have a look!

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Band Toh Baje Ga – Telefilm, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Anna, and many more.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

