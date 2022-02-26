Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:50 pm
Hania Aamir’s new bold pictures viral on social media

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:50 pm
Hania Aamir is an extremely talented, gorgeous, and brilliant Pakistani actress. This super cute girl Hania has managed to carve her name amongst the most popular personalities in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in the Pakistani film “Janaan”, is always busy with social media users.

Some pictures of Hania are going viral on social media, in which she is seen wearing a yellow “backless dress”.

People began harshly condemning her for her bold dress and voiced their opinions without hesitation.

