Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 9 costs Rs. 17,499. The selling pricing of Infinix mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Infinix Hot 9 – A Stunning Smartphone
The fact that Infinix will debut the Hot 9 indicates that the handset’s specifications will be impressive. The upcoming Infinix Hot 9 will be the smartphone to opt for if you’re looking for a handset that has it all at a reasonable price. The Helio P22 chipset will power the phone. This is a MediaTek chipset found in many mid-range smartphones. The phone’s SoC is combined with four gigabytes of RAM. The Hot 9’s RAM is sufficient to give the gadget with high-end performance. The built-in storage capacity is 128 GB. This is sufficient storage for large files. The triple back camera configuration will be included in the upcoming Infinix Hot 9. The phone’s main sensor is 16 megapixels. A 2 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel low light shooter are included. Infinix’s Hot 9 The device’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is a massive battery with plenty of backup time. The Infinix 9 comes with a fingerprint reader on the back for added security. It allows the user to prevent access to unauthorised individuals. The Infinix Hot’s 9 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display panel with HD + resolution. The front-facing camera is housed in a notch on the display panel. Once it is released, the new Infinix Hot 9 will be a valuable addition to the market. Samsung’s rival has acquired eno.
Infinix Hot 9 4GB Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, March 23
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0, XOS 6.0
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|16 MP, (wide), PDAF (64/128 GB models only)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
QVGA (Low light sensor)
|Features
|Triple-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 11 reviews.