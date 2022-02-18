Jacqueline Fernandez, Avneet Kaur sizzling dance on ‘Mud Mud Ke’ | watch

B town diva Jacqueline Fernandez along with Famous content creator Avneet Kaur recently posted a sizzling dance video on the famous dance number ‘Mud Mud Ke’.

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar sang the famous dance number. Both Jacqueline and Avneet can be seen showing their curvy moves in the viral video, and we can’t take our eyes away from it.

Avneet captioned the post, ‘Mud mud ke with the bomb @jacquelinef143 #mudmudke’.

As soon as the video became viral, netizens went berserk, and many left heart emojis in the comments sections, expressing their admiration for the two divas.

Even the song’s singer, Tony Kakkar, chimed in with fire and heart emojis in the post’s comments box.

Avneet and Jacqueline were recently spotted dancing to the same tune in another video. Actor Raghav Sharma can be seen in the video sitting and staring at the divas as they dance to the tunes of the song ‘Mud Mud Ke.’

The song ‘Mud Mud Ke’ was only released a few days ago and has already received over 11 million views on YouTube.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone were featured in the original version of the song.

In the meantime, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in the film ‘Cirkus,’ starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. She’ll also appear in Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Ram Setu.’