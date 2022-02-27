John Mulaney Hosts ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Pays Tribute to Ukraine

John Mulaney began his fifth season as host of Saturday Night Live by discussing his drug problem and his newborn son.

“For many many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year, it’s always great to be somewhere that’s always emphasised sobriety and mental health,” the Kid Gorgeous comedian began his opening monologue. Things have changed since I last hosted.”

He admitted that he went to a dinner at a friend’s apartment in December, but it was “not dinner.” “It was an intervention, my least favourite type of intervention.” Do you realise how serious your drug problem has to be if, when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is that this is most likely an intervention for my drug problem?”

He stated that rehab was a positive experience for him and related a humorous storey about his breakup with his drug dealer, ‘Arvin.’ But it turned out that Arvin was a painter who didn’t want Mulaney to buy his drugs on the street.

“There are many stories about drug dealers turning innocent people into drug addicts, but I may be the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer,” he continued.

Mulaney also discussed his 12-week-old son, Malcolm, whom he recently welcomed with his girlfriend Olivia Munn. “Life has gotten a lot better and happier for me,” he said. “For someone who can’t vote, he’s pretty cool.”

In addition to losing his favourite pacifier due to a recall, he also refused to speak up when a bright light was shone in his face, making him Mulaney’s type of kid. “A polite man in an awkward situation, but he’s not going to make a scene.”