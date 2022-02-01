Julia Fox copies Kim Kardashian in body paint look

Julia Fox has been flaunting her body in public since her relationship with Kanye West began. Julia is dressed very similarly to Kanye’s estranged wife, and Kanye started the connection with the intention of getting back at Kim.

Julia Fox’s gushing blue breast mold, which she flaunted on Instagram, had people’s mouths dropping. This comes only weeks after Kim wore an almost identical design in a KKW Fragrance commercial. Although the tops differed in some ways, they also shared a lot in common.

The dress’s forms clung to their contours, giving the impression that they had been glued to their bodies. The molds also flaunted their toned stomachs.

Julia’s gown was far more flamboyant and eye-catching. Julia’s shirt shimmered in blue, in contrast to Kim’s all-black outfit. As it poured across her flesh, it had a melting effect. Julia, on the other hand, isn’t the first person to dress similarly to Kim.

She wore a black headscarf and eccentric sunglasses to Paris Fashion Week last week. This was virtually identical to what Kim Kardashian wore in a 2011 fragrance commercial. Julia didn’t explain where she was when she uploaded the ab-baring shot to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening.

Kanye appears to have already started offering style advice to the burgeoning star, based on previous appearances. As she continues to seek out fashion tips from Ye.

