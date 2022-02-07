Julia Fox denies breakup rumors with Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West and Have ‘Romantic’ Broadway Date Night in New York After Intimate Miami Dinner

Julia Fox put to rest suspicions that she and rapper Kanye West had broken up after the latter’s outburst against former wife Kim Kardashian sparked speculation.

Following Kanye’s tirade against Kim for allowing their daughter North West to attend school, Fox erased photos of herself with the rapper from her Instagram. However, she quickly clarified the situation on her Instagram story.

“Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she shared in a video.

“I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.”

A source close to Kanye’s latest love interest also told Page Six that the choice to erase the pictures and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts was done because Fox wanted to avoid detestable remarks.

“She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” revealed the insider.