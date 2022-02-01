Kangana Ranaut to host her ‘first show’ for Boss Lady, deletes post later
Kangana Ranaut stated on Tuesday that she will be hosting her ‘first show ever’ in a now-deleted Instagram post. Kangana uploaded a picture of a report on her Instagram Stories about Kangana becoming the host of a new reality program created by Ekta Kapoor.
Alongside the article, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor.” However, she didn’t reveal any other details about the show. She also deleted the post from her Instagram Stories a few minutes after sharing it.
Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji announced on Instagram about a new reality show via a poster. It read, “Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show.” The caption read, “It’s showtime! It’s drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!@ektarkapoor #ektakapoor #bigannouncement @ALTBalaji @mxplayer.”
“Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy,” news agency ANI reported citing a source.
