Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 06:03 pm

Kangana Ranaut to host her ‘first show’ for Boss Lady, deletes post later

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut deleted her post

Kangana Ranaut stated on Tuesday that she will be hosting her ‘first show ever’ in a now-deleted Instagram post. Kangana uploaded a picture of a report on her Instagram Stories about Kangana becoming the host of a new reality program created by Ekta Kapoor.

Alongside the article, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor.” However, she didn’t reveal any other details about the show. She also deleted the post from her Instagram Stories a few minutes after sharing it.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji announced on Instagram about a new reality show via a poster. It read, “Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show.” The caption read, “It’s showtime! It’s drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!@ektarkapoor #ektakapoor #bigannouncement @ALTBalaji @mxplayer.”

“Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy,” news agency ANI reported citing a source.

