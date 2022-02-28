Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 11:37 pm
Kanye West and Jamie Foxx reunite for a new project

Over the weekend, Kanye West and Jamie Foxx reconnected on the Instagram Live, where they seemed to tease a new collaboration endeavour.

The two musicians have previously collaborated on songs, notably on West’s singles ‘Slow Jamz’ and ‘Gold Digger.’

West and Foxx have now reunited to talk about the ‘Slow Jamz’ clip, with West going on Instagram Live over the weekend to share their meeting with his followers.

The duo appeared to hint that he and the rapper and producer had another project on the way.

“I told you, back at that time, man, that [Kanye] was young and hungry,” Foxx told viewers in reference to the ‘Slow Jamz’ clip.

“Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

 

