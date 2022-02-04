Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after daughter North TikTok video

Kanye West has hit back Kim Kardashian after high daughter North TikTok video was uploaded without his consent.

West took Instagram to post his view in a reel, he captioned it as, “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

He accused Tracy Romulus for manipulating Kim for the way she is reacting, he further accused Kim for not inviting him in the birthday party of his daughter. Ye also stated that he was forced to take drug test after Chicago’s party.

Kanye also known as Ye previously also posted a post on Instagram about how his daughter was allowed to join TikTok without his will.

He captioned the post as, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star:

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” she concluded her statement.

Ye’s spokesperson did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kardashian responded with a statement on Instagram, urging people to have compassion for West as he struggled with mental illness.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with that pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian said. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”