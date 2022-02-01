Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:30 am

Kanye West’s actions is bringing Pete and Kim closer: Source

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
We’re all aware of the current Kanye-Kim-Pete saga.

Kanye West made multiple public attempts to reclaim his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

He subsequently began dating actress Julia Fox, allegedly “trying to make Kim jealous by being extremely public with Julia,” according to a source.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been discreetly dating comedian Pete Davidson, a trend that West has expressed displeasure about. Consider the time he composed lyrics about beating up on Davidson.

Kardashian is apparently beyond the drama, but she and her new partner wish West all the best, especially now that they’ve found happiness in one other.

“Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way,” a source tells Page Six.

“She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately.”

West’s actions “in an effort to convince Kim to come back” are “actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together,” another source says.

