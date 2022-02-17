Kelly Clarkson is ‘broken’ while in quarantine with her children: ‘I’m afraid I can’t.’

Kelly Clarkson has made sure her followers don’t miss out on any life updates while she is quarantined at home with her children.

Clarkson opened up about it all in a personal confessional and virtual premiere on her own TV show, saying, “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired.”

During her virtual appearance, she even joked about being at her wit’s end with this 14-day ‘incubation,’ explaining, “I shattered a nail. I’m completely broken. This is my shattered self. My almond milk has just run out. This is how I appear in America. You’re really welcome.”

The singer wore a silk green and yellow robe, a beige eye mask, no makeup, wispy hair, and a wide smile for the occasion.

For those unfamiliar, Taraji P. Henson hosted Clarkson’s daytime talk programme while she was trapped at home.