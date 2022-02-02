Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:09 pm

Kim Kardashian tops the fashion game with Balenciaga collab

Kim Kardashian passes Baby Bar Law exam at fourth attempt. Photo: Insta

Balenciaga’s Instagram account has been deleted, leaving only one post: announcing Kim Kardashian as the brand’s new face.

The news isn’t surprising, given that the reality tv star has been seen wearing Balenciaga’s futurist designs on the red carpet. Who could forget her all-black Met Gala ensemble from 2021, with swaths of cloth covering her whole body — down to her face?

Then there was her bright pink velvet bodysuit from hosting Saturday Night Live.

She’s also been uploading a lot of slim-fitting Balenciaga catsuits on Instagram, which she’s been wearing with built-in stilettos, gloves, trains, and face masks.

Kardashian is seen in her natural environment for the new Balenciaga campaign, snapping selfies in her starkly white Calabasas house.

Kardashian is seen in her natural environment for the new Balenciaga campaign, snapping selfies in her starkly white Calabasas house. In one shot, she’s wearing a sleek black catsuit – the brand’s bread and butter – with an acid green handbag at her side.

She’s wearing a leopard-print coat and a futuristic black coat (with Balenciaga’s distinctive silhouette: exaggerated hips and shoulders) in other advertising pictures, and she’s carrying a small silver purse.

Kardashian’s passion with Balenciaga appears to be paying off, as she received the Fashion Award at the People’s Choice Awards in November 2021 while dressed in a Balenciaga ensemble.

She said in her speech: “Thank you to Kanye… For really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people, but again, this is a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, take a risk.”

With both Kardashian and Ye working for Balenciaga, the premium design house’s global dominance shows no signs of abating.

