Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper share a tender moment at the 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made a touching gesture at the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, and fans have been gushing ever since.

The A Star Is Born co-stars embraced one another while attending the star-studded event, smiling as they reunited more than three years after the release of their award-winning film.

While Cooper, 47, looked dapper in a classic black suit with a bow tie, Gaga, 35, looked stunning in a custom plunging white Georgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown with a dazzling embroidered bustier.

To be sure, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actress was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s murder drama House of Gucci, while Cooper was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his role in Licorice Pizza.

“I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her,” Cooper told PEOPLE of their bond in 2018.

Gaga, for her part, had nothing but kind things to say about her co-star and their relationship, saying that she treated him like family from the start.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him,” Gaga said. “As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”