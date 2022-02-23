Lara Dutta says she won’t advertise for napkins, alcohol and cigarettes

Actress Lara Dutta has stated that she will not appear in advertisements for sanitary napkins, alcohol, or cigarettes. Lara was asked in a new interview if she had ever denied a brand or category. Lara stated that she will not recommend a product that she does not intend to utilize.

Lara Dutta has worked in several advertisements over the years including those for cooking oils, cereals, toothpaste, and bikes. After winning the Miss Universe crown in 2000, Lara has featured in many movies so far. She made her debut with Andaaz in 2003 and starred in films such as Masti (2004), No Entry (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Partner (2007), Housefull (2010), Chalo Dilli (2011), and Don 2 (2011).

In an interview with Campaign India, she said, “Yes, I have. I don’t associate with alcohol brands. It’s not because I’m a teetotaller but because I think content is really important. Whenever ads come to me, they need to be out of the box and I haven’t seen that with alcohol brands’ advertising. I won’t advertise cigarettes too. In the recent past, I was approached by a brand of sanitary napkins and I turned that down as well.”

“I genuinely believe that it’s time we address the ecological impact that it creates and today there are other options available like menstrual cups which are much better. I want to be able to promote these kinds of products in the future. I believe in walking the talk. If I’m not going to use the product, I won’t endorse it,” Lara added.