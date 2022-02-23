Liam Payne is being bashed for driving ‘10,000 miles’ after pledging to decrease his carbon footprint

Fans have blasted Liam Payne for travelling 10,000 miles for a golf match only days after pledging to help reduce carbon footprints on Earth Day.

The One Direction member jetted off to Costa Rica with his fiancée Maya Henry after debuting his collection with HUGO.

“Liam has genuinely fallen in love with the sport,” a source told The Sun. He’ll be the first to acknowledge he’s not the best player, but he’s working hard. He’d seen the costal course online and was itching to take it.”

“He and Maya flew out to Costa Rica for a few days because he had a gap in his schedule,” the statement continued.

However, the couple is said to have opted for a conventional flight rather than a private plane for their trip.