Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:52 pm
Madiha Imam looks pretty in pink!

Madiha Imam is a beautiful and accomplished actress in Pakistan’s entertainment business. The audience likes her because of her natural and realistic performance as well as her basic appearance. She has acted in films such as Dhaani, Zakham, Muqaddar, Baba Jani, Ek Jhooti Love Story, Dushman-e-Jaan, and Ishq Jalebi. She also acted in the Indian film “Dear Maya” in 2016.

Recently, the pretty actress was spotted at the Pakistani cosmetic brand launch event called Lurella, dolled up in the baby pink strappy top, and we couldn’t take our eyes off of her.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

