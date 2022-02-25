Adsence Ad 160X600
Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Suhana, Ananya, ‘Baby dolls all grown up’
On Thursday, a slew of Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. Childhood pals Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan were among them.
“Baby dolls all grown up,” Malaika Arora captioned a photo of the trio on her Instagram Stories. Shanaya, Ananya, and Suhana are all snuggled together in the photo, posing for the camera.
“My girls,” Ananya captioned a photo she shared on Instagram Stories. With their respective families, the three of them attended the party. Shanaya arrived with her parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, as well as her brother Jahaan, while Ananya arrived with her father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavana.
