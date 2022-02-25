Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Suhana, Ananya, ‘Baby dolls all grown up’

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Malaika Arora

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday at the party.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On Thursday, a slew of Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. Childhood pals Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan were among them.

“Baby dolls all grown up,” Malaika Arora captioned a photo of the trio on her Instagram Stories. Shanaya, Ananya, and Suhana are all snuggled together in the photo, posing for the camera.

Check out here!

Malaika Arora shared this picture on Instagram Stories. 

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

“My girls,” Ananya captioned a photo she shared on Instagram Stories. With their respective families, the three of them attended the party. Shanaya arrived with her parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, as well as her brother Jahaan, while Ananya arrived with her father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavana.

Read More

1 hour ago
Snoop Dogg demands significant progress in the assault case

Snoop Dogg, a singer and composer, has made quite a stir in...
1 hour ago
Prince William describes all of the difficulties that girl-dads face: 'It's my worst nightmare.'

Prince William recently wore his emotions on his sleeve and opened out...
2 hours ago
Quentin Tarantino is in discussions to helm episodes of the 'Justified' revival season

According to Variety, acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is in talks to...
2 hours ago
Michael Jackson "told me I could sing," according to Kanye West

Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, was a big supporter of Kanye...
2 hours ago
After their breakup, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were sighted together

Shailene Woodley was seen with Aaron Rodgers as the two got together...
2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and other celebrities have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine

People all over the world have reacted to the escalating crisis in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

36 seconds ago
Two police personnel killed in Quetta firing incident

Unknown persons opened fire on a police van at eastern bypass of...
AnnaLynne McCord
7 mins ago
Watch Video: In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in an unusual video 

Alumnus of 90210 AnnaLynne McCord has been labelled a 'cringe' after posting...
Ananya Pandey
11 mins ago
Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her ‘girl crush’

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful...
Alizeh Shah Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama
13 mins ago
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have paired up to share the screen...
Adsence Ad 300X600