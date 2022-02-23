Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:56 pm
Mawra Hocane addresses relationship, wedding plans with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane discusses relationship with Ameer Gilani

Actress Mawra Hocane, who is garnering much love and appreciation for her performance in Qissa Meherbano Ka, has addressed romance rumours with co-star Ameer Gilani.

In a recent candid chit-chat, the Sanam Teri Qasam star responded to all the rumours of fans about her marriage with Ameer.

Replying to the most asked questions that when the duo is getting married, the 29-year-old revealed said that Ameer is a very eligible bachelor and said, “It is so nice of the fans that they love me and Ameer together, we are very good friends, and if fans like us together then they will definitely enjoy our upcoming drama, I take these comments as compliments, it’s so sweet of fans.”

“Ameer is an amazing human being and we both are very close friends and friends can marry too if they want,” added Mawra.

She further detailed her life struggles and how she grew up being a middle child in a brown family.

Earlier, she had broken silence on her wedding plans and discussed when she is getting married. “Marriage is a big step. If I speak about myself, I’ve seen a lot of people around me who got married very young including my own brother and sister. I’ve seen a lot of actresses and business woman’s who had better part of their careers after their marriage, so I’ve no such fear of marriage in my mind that marriage would affect me badly.”

However, reportedly the two are going to share screens once again after they received a plethora of fondness for their on-screen chemistry in the drama serial Sabaat.

