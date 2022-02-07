Maya Ali pens a heartfelt note for her friend Wahaj Ali

Maya Ali, the diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is famed for her desi styles. She is a stunner on and off-screen, with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked. She always left her fans smitten with her graceful personality and stunning looks. Aside from her beautiful face, Pehil Si Mohabbat has a beautiful heart too for her friends. She always wins the heart with her kind nature.

Taking to Instagram, Maya pens down an emotional note for her friend and co-actor, Wahaj Ali.

“I just want to dedicate this post to my jiggar, partner in crime, my favourite person and now my bestest co-actor @wahaj.official. I can’t believe it’s been more than a decade since we have been baring one other. Jokes apart I must have done something good that we met. I never thought that we will go a long way and will become each others support and strength,” She wrote along with her picture of Wahaj.

“Wajju I am so so so proud of you to see your growth as an artist and become the greatest version of yourself. You were always there when most of the people left me, you stood up beside me. I know sometimes we don’t talk and get busy in our work but your single message “tum theek ho” makes everything perfect,” the 32-year-old added.

It should be noted that Maya and Wahaj have paired up for the ongoing drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye.

