Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Maya Ali pens a heartfelt note for her friend Wahaj Ali

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:25 pm
Maya Ali pens a heartfelt note for her friend Wahaj Ali

Maya Ali pens a heartfelt note for her friend Wahaj Ali

Maya Ali, the diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is famed for her desi styles. She is a stunner on and off-screen, with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked. She always left her fans smitten with her graceful personality and stunning looks. Aside from her beautiful face, Pehil Si Mohabbat has a beautiful heart too for her friends. She always wins the heart with her kind nature.

Taking to Instagram, Maya pens down an emotional note for her friend and co-actor, Wahaj Ali.

Read more: Maya Ali shines in a desi-red outfit!

“I just want to dedicate this post to my jiggar, partner in crime, my favourite person and now my bestest co-actor @wahaj.official. I can’t believe it’s been more than a decade since we have been baring one other. Jokes apart I must have done something good that we met. I never thought that we will go a long way and will become each others support and strength,” She wrote along with her picture of Wahaj.

“Wajju I am so so so proud of you to see your growth as an artist and become the greatest version of yourself. You were always there when most of the people left me, you stood up beside me. I know sometimes we don’t talk and get busy in our work but your single message “tum theek ho” makes everything perfect,” the 32-year-old added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

It should be noted that Maya and Wahaj have paired up for the ongoing drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

20 mins ago
Sarah Khan sparkles in a gold outfit, see photos

Sarah Khan, the Pakistani actress who was last seen in Laapata, is...
36 mins ago
Demi Lovato spilled the beans on her inspiration for her song Fiimy

Demi Lovato spoke to Rolling Stone recently about where she got the...
48 mins ago
Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time....
58 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has reportedly done being nice

Kim Kardashian was forced to make a public statement in response to...
1 hour ago
Kanye West has finally took a mature decision to take down all of his recent Instagram posts about Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has officially taken down all of his recent Instagram posts...
1 hour ago
Billie Eilish, the fans favorite! For such reasons!

Billie Eilish is incredibly concerned about her fans, as evidenced by the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Roundup: China-Egypt ties receive a new boost with Sisi's latest China visit
3 mins ago
Roundup: China-Egypt ties receive a new boost with Sisi’s latest China visit

CAIRO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian experts hailed that China-Egypt relations have...
5 mins ago
Tiktoker’s assaulting case: LHC grants post-arrest bail to prime suspect, three co-accused

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to prime suspect,...
7 mins ago
Pete Davidson jeered by fans at Syracuse game for calling NY a trash

After locals remembered comedian Pete Davidson calling Syracuse, NY "crash," he didn't even...
low-cost iPhone
10 mins ago
Apple will release a low-cost iPhone on March 8th

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to hold a product launch...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600