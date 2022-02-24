Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
Minal Khan shows how to be a winning glam girl in this chic outfit

Minal Khan recently graced Instgaram feed with lovely images of herself in breezy red and white ankle-length flare dresses from her own clothing line “AnM Closet.” The Jalan actress’s style is as powerful as ever, and she gives us some huge clothing goals.

Following the enormous success of her acting, the wife of Ahsan Mohsin launched her own clothing line, AnM Closet, with her twin sister Aiman Khan. With the end of the tough winter, the stars have lately released their breezy spring collection, and we are in wonder.

Read more: Minal Khan leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red outfit

Check out her recent clicks!

Minal dressed up in two different outfits for the photoshoot. For the first look, she donned a white ankle-length puffy-sleeved maxi paired with pump heels and tied her hair into a half ponytail.

For the second look, the diva dressed up in a red outfit that featured a waist belt. She accessorized her look with matching ear-studs and a big ring and strappy heels.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

