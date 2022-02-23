Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 01:15 pm
Mira Sethi draws comparisons with Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ look

Mira Sethi draws comparisons with Katrina Kaif

Author and actor Mira Sethi recently set temperatures soaring after she shared a series of sultry pictures in a metallic saree.

The Ye Dil Mera actress took to her Instagram wearing a moonlight metallic saree and has drawn comparisons with ace Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s look from Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Sethi (@mira.sethi)

Her stunning pictures have garnered a plethora of reactions as she left her Insta fam in complete awe. However, some of the friends and fans also dubbed Mira Katrina’s doppelganger.

Tip tip barsa pani,”  commented one, referring to Mira’s outfit.

Fellow stars including Ushna Shah, Ayeza Khan and others reacted to the 35-year-old actress’s pictures with fire emojis.

The song Tip Tip Barsa Pani featuring Katrina Kaif went crazy viral after its release as the Ek Tha Tiger starlet appeared in the recreation of actress Raveena Tandon’s hit song in her film Sooryavanshi in 2021.

