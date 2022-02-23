Mira Sethi draws comparisons with Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ look

Author and actor Mira Sethi recently set temperatures soaring after she shared a series of sultry pictures in a metallic saree.

The Ye Dil Mera actress took to her Instagram wearing a moonlight metallic saree and has drawn comparisons with ace Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s look from Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Her stunning pictures have garnered a plethora of reactions as she left her Insta fam in complete awe. However, some of the friends and fans also dubbed Mira Katrina’s doppelganger.

“Tip tip barsa pani,” commented one, referring to Mira’s outfit.

Fellow stars including Ushna Shah, Ayeza Khan and others reacted to the 35-year-old actress’s pictures with fire emojis.