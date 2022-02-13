Muneeb Butt flaunts his trendy blue tux as he raises the style

Muneeb Butt has carved out a space for himself in the industry by showcasing his acting skills and remarkable acting abilities in a range of shows. People all across the world adore his iconic bad-boy characters as well as his down-to-earth personality in real life.

Muneeb Butt understands how to dress smartly while flaunting his trendy and supercool style with his quirky choice of attire. The Baandi actor’s dress sense is unrivaled, and his charismatic demeanor exudes strength and masculinity.

Muneeb wore a midnight blue tux to look like a true boss, upping his style quotient. This smart suit, which he wears to show off his suave manner, says volumes of flair and elegance.

Check out the pictures here!