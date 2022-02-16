Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored couples who never fail to fascinate fans with their love bonding and charming personalities. The love birds usually compliment each other on social media with beautiful words.
Recently, the Alif actor wrote heart-melting words for his beloved wife Naimal to which the Anaa actress replied, “Can’t wait for our next life to start! THE ANTICIPATION.”
The couple, who welcomed their first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi, in 2020, have hinted that they will soon become parents to their second child.
View this post on Instagram
It should be noted that Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in 2019.
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news