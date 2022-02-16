Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored couples who never fail to fascinate fans with their love bonding and charming personalities. The love birds usually compliment each other on social media with beautiful words.

Recently, the Alif actor wrote heart-melting words for his beloved wife Naimal to which the Anaa actress replied, “Can’t wait for our next life to start! THE ANTICIPATION.”