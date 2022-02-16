Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored couples who never fail to fascinate fans with their love bonding and charming personalities. The love birds usually compliment each other on social media with beautiful words.

Recently, the Alif actor wrote heart-melting words for his beloved wife Naimal to which the Anaa actress replied, “Can’t wait for our next life to start! THE ANTICIPATION.”  

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi, in 2020, have hinted that they will soon become parents to their second child.

It should be noted that Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in 2019.

