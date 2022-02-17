Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 08:38 pm
Netizens call '50 Shades Feat Aamir Liaquat' to wife Dania's TikTok video

17th Feb, 2022. 08:38 pm
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Syeda Dania Shah, is becoming popular on social media after posting a video of herself bound and gagged.

She recently became viral once again after sharing a video of herself chained and gagged and pretending to be shot dead.

Netizens mocked Dania over this video and left hilarious comments under the video.

Let’s have a look:

Aamir Liaquat, who tied the knot for the third time with an 18-year-old girl, left everyone stunned with his marriage news. He has built a name for himself by igniting debate. For years, he has made a living by making a fool of himself on live television. The man who was formerly known as a religious and honourable TV broadcaster during Ramadan transmissions rapidly morphed into a filthy TV presenter.

