Nida Yasir claps back at a netizen for trolling her age

Morning show host and actress Nida Yasir slammed a netizen who was trying to age-shame her regarding her choice of wardrobe!

Turning to Instagram, the Nadaaniyaan actress shared her pictures wearing a pink maxi with a blue stoler and styled her hair with a high ponytail. She completed her look with white heels and looks stunning.

Meanwhile, one user took the comment section and trolled Yasir Nawaz’s wife regarding her age, to which the host smoothly clapped back with a blunt reply.

Have a look:

Earlier, Nida celebrated her dreamy birthday with her family and showbiz actors. The star-studded birthday party was a fairytale event that melted our hearts.

