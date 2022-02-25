Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:07 pm
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi’s beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire

Lupita Amondi Nyong’o, dressed in a traditional lehenga choli at a local wedding in Karachi, has been making headlines online. The Academy Award winner was in attendance at the wedding of her friend, artist Misha Japanwala.

One of their friends shared pictures on Twitter and wrote, “At the wedding of an amazingly talented friend’s daughter in Karachi- Misha Fisher and their friends from New York, Lupita. Their dance performances rocked!”

Lupita Nyong’o, a Kenyan-Mexican actor who earned an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave, can be seen enjoying herself with her pals at the wedding and afterward on a beach in Karachi.

