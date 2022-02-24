Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pink opens up about parenthood struggles: ‘I weep in the closet sometimes.’

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm
Pink

Pink opens up about parenthood struggles: ‘I weep in the closet sometimes.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pink, the singer and songwriter, has opened out about the enormous sadness she’s felt since becoming a mother.

Pink spoke candidly to People magazine about it all, beginning with her perspective on the overwhelming nature of it all.

She has also been cited as saying, “I spend a lot of time crying in my closet. Here’s the trouble with not having boundaries in your home: I’ll go in the shower and have a full out loud discussion with myself, and when I turn around, Willow has been gazing at me the entire time.”

She went on to describe some of the more amusing aspects of parenting and shared an anecdote about why “we really need to get more locks in this house.”

“I try to explain to my children that me going to the restroom is not an invitation for a family gathering,” she said, explaining the rationale for this small factoid.

“I’m constantly overloaded. I am a natural extrovert. I process aloud, and my kid is an introvert, so I don’t always know what she’s thinking.”

The singer, who has two children with husband Carey Hart, says she uses “the community and the village that we have to check in with her as frequently as I can.”

“I know that occasionally I’ll learn more about my kid from a friend whose daughter plays together, and that’s fine,” she says.

 

Read More

49 mins ago
As the Queen remains in authority, Prince William and Prince Charles 'work together.'

Even while she divides her burden with her son, Prince Charles, and...
1 hour ago
Was playing Batman the childhood dream of Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson spent his "entire childhood" dressing up as Batman, according to...
1 hour ago
Following Covid's diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth II postpones events for the second time this week

The Queen has postponed two virtual audiences scheduled for today because to...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star became the Duchess' laughingstock for THIS reason

Patrick J Adam, Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star and on-screen boyfriend, has shared...
2 hours ago
In front of his'secret crush,' Prince William 'barely saw' girlfriend Kate Middleton

During his 21st birthday party, Prince William entirely disregarded then-girlfriend Kate Middleton....
2 hours ago
Madonna blasts netizens for criticising her 'teenager-like appearance.'

Madonna lambasted naysayers who slammed her recent photos, saying she looks 'like...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

52 seconds ago
Zardari seeks Siraj’s support for no-confidence motion 

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has called...
Ukraine Crisis Live
4 mins ago
Ukraine Crisis Live: Russia Declares War On Ukraine, Putin Green Signals “Military Operation”

Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today the launch of...
7 mins ago
8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners...
tiger
11 mins ago
Viral: A man driving a car with a tiger

In Karachi's posh neighbourhood, a man is seen driving a beautiful car...
Adsence Ad 300X600