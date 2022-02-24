Pink opens up about parenthood struggles: ‘I weep in the closet sometimes.’

Pink, the singer and songwriter, has opened out about the enormous sadness she’s felt since becoming a mother.

Pink spoke candidly to People magazine about it all, beginning with her perspective on the overwhelming nature of it all.

She has also been cited as saying, “I spend a lot of time crying in my closet. Here’s the trouble with not having boundaries in your home: I’ll go in the shower and have a full out loud discussion with myself, and when I turn around, Willow has been gazing at me the entire time.”

She went on to describe some of the more amusing aspects of parenting and shared an anecdote about why “we really need to get more locks in this house.”

“I try to explain to my children that me going to the restroom is not an invitation for a family gathering,” she said, explaining the rationale for this small factoid.

“I’m constantly overloaded. I am a natural extrovert. I process aloud, and my kid is an introvert, so I don’t always know what she’s thinking.”

The singer, who has two children with husband Carey Hart, says she uses “the community and the village that we have to check in with her as frequently as I can.”

“I know that occasionally I’ll learn more about my kid from a friend whose daughter plays together, and that’s fine,” she says.