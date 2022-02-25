Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm
Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

Prince Charles

According to a recent advertisement, Prince Charles is looking for not one, but three chefs.

The heir to the throne is seeking three expert cooks, a head chef, a chef de partie, and a sous chef, to join his royal household at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for himself and Camilla.

“The chef’s team is responsible for the preparation, cooking, and presentation of cuisine for the Royal Family and personnel at all official palaces,” according to the advertisement on the royal website.

Applicants must also be “tactful and courteous, with the capacity to preserve secrecy and discretion at all times,” according to the advertisement.

In terms of his diet, the Prince of Wales stated that he does not eat meat or fish on two days of the week and does not drink dairy on one day of the week.

In 2021, he said on BBC’s Big Interviews, “Of course, the business of what we eat is vital.”

“For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week.

“Now I mean that’s one way to do it – if more did that you would reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment and everything else.

“Because you see the thing about meat is very important – where does it come from, how is it grown?

“So if it’s grass-based and from the right breeds, you know if it is better quality but eaten less often – that approach to farming is less damaging than the industrialised approach with intensive everything, and causing huge pressures and damage.”

