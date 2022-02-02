Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:34 pm

Prince Harry and Meghan spending enormous amount on security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK

Following their divorce from the royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan have spent a significant amount of money on security.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were standing down as working royals and moving to the United States to live a financially independent life, one of the main concerns was security.

After then-President Donald Trump declared the US would not pay for their safety, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex acknowledged that they had put in place privately sponsored security.

They were paying for private protection through arrangements they struck with Netflix and Spotify, Harry later told Oprah Winfrey on her talk programme.

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer official working royals, they might be charged a whopping £100,000 (134,891) each year for their security.
According to a prominent security expert, Harry and Meghan may have to spend up to £100,000 on personal security.

Richard Aitch, the director of operations for Mobius International Security, told Us Weekly: “It’s very difficult to put a figure exactly on it. The cost for a personal protection officer from the Metropolitan Police has been estimated to be around £100,000 a year.”

Fans and analysts believe Prince Harry would not take his wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet to see the Queen and the rest of the monarchy until he has won his battle for sufficient protection.
There are also concerns about how the Sussexes will be able to afford such a large sum for private protection in the United States and the United Kingdom if they drop their contracts and other multi-million-dollar initiatives.

Apart from the senior royals, “not all members of the royal family receive protection,” claimed the expert.

The question of protection is complicated by Harry’s choice to relinquish his senior duties.
However, Aitch recognised that the threats Harry and his family may face haven’t altered since he stepped away from the project.

