Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:50 am

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:50 am
prince-harry-meghan-markle-privacy-gettyimages-1052479240-web-2-1566217742

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to return to the UK even with their ongoing security issue.

A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wants their children Archie and Lilibet to have a loving relationship with their cousins.

However, the source further claimed that Prince Harry might not want to risk their safety in the event that does not include security.

“Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family,” an insider said.

“He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.

“Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,

“It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.”

Read More

2 hours ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
3 hours ago
Julia Fox copies Kim Kardashian in body paint look

Julia Fox has been flaunting her body in public since her relationship...
3 hours ago
Kanye West’s actions is bringing Pete and Kim closer: Source

We're all aware of the current Kanye-Kim-Pete saga. Kanye West made multiple...
5 hours ago
Pam And Tommy: The reality behind the infamous s** tape

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were the quintessential celebrity couple. The perfect...
7 hours ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he's the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
7 hours ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
9 mins ago
US Dollar to PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 2nd feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
47 mins ago
BTS Kim Tae-hyung aka V joins the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner

Since the K-pop boy band, BTS' members have made their debut on...
Gigi Hadid
2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid and Tan France will co-host Season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.”

Gigi Hadid will appear on Netflix's Next in Fashion as a fashion...
Bella Hadid pictures
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600