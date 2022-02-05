Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:31 pm
Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating Platinum Jubilee in June

On February 6, Britain will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years of power.

The Platinum Jubilee celebration is scheduled for June which is also the birth month of the Queen.

Rea more: Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

However, Her Majesty took a moment to review a number of cards and letters sent to her by her family members to mark this and other previous jubilees.

The Queen could be seen donning a blue dress with brooches that were a gift to her by her parents on her 18th birthday.

It’s been seven decades since she acceded to the throne following the death of King George VI. She was 25 and married to Prince Philips when she took the responsibility after her father’s demise.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will commence in June over a four-day long weekend and will include the Queen’s birthday parade, a party at the Palace, service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign, Big Jubilee Lunches, Queen’s Coronation dress and robe display.

Read more: Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world!

Previously, Britain celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977 and Golden Jubilee in 2002.

