Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 01:51 pm
RFAK pays heartfelt tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘No one will ever be like Lata Ji’

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Iconic singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is deeply saddened after the sad demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away aged 92 on Sunday morning.

In a video message posted on his Instagram, the Dil Lagi crooner hailed the services of Lata Mangeshkar and her family for the music industry and said that her death ‘saddest day’ for all of us.

He also prayed for the departed soul.

In another post, Rahat Fateh shared a throwback photo of Lata with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and wrote, “No one can or will ever be like Lata Ji.”

“Deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of the musical phenomenon, Her voice touched our souls and her legacy, humility & simplicity will inspire generations to come,” he added.

Also Read: Bollywood stars pay homage to acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM on Sunday.

Lata Mangeshkar also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

According to media reports, the Lag Ja Galay singer’s family let friends and fans pay their last respects at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

As soon as the news of her sad demise broke out, several politicians, sportspersons, Bollywood and television stars extend their sincere condolences on social media.

Also, a number of prominent personalities, B-Town celebrities and politicians also attended her last rites on Sunday evening.

