Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after Sushant Singh’s death

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:48 pm
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after two years gap

Rhea Chakraborty posted a video of herself capturing her voice. She also said that she has returned to work after a two-year break.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. Never give up.”

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea can be seen reading a script and recording it at a radio station’s studio in the video. She smiles and looks at the camera at one point.

Read More

44 mins ago
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are set to star in their own Biopic

Following in the footsteps of Sania Mirza, it appears that Shoaib Malik...
53 mins ago
Mahira Khan’s ‘Barwaan Khiladi’ trailer is out now!

The trailer for Mahira Khan's first feature, Barwaan Khiladi, has been released,...
16 hours ago
Paris Hilton Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Children Throughout the Years

It's time to create a family! Paris Hilton has been open about...
16 hours ago
Kim Kardashian'still hopes' to 'coparent amicably' with Kanye West

The children come first. Kim Kardashian is concentrating on her four children...
16 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her'Chin Up' After Kanye West Appears to Drop Diss Track During Divorce Drama

Getting above it! While working out, Kim Kardashian alluded to her estranged...
16 hours ago
Brie Larson confesses that playing Captain Marvel stretched her 'beyond what was feasible.'

Brie Larson, the Captain Marvel actor, recently sat down for a discussion...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

35 seconds ago
Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Match 18th | Ball by Ball updates

QG VS IU: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will meet today in...
Mud Mud ke
7 mins ago
‘Mud Mud ke’ music video is out now! fans reacts ‘ajeeb’ lyrics

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
Burka-clad student in India
19 mins ago
Internet slams the harassment of a burka-clad student in India

In another incidence of right-wing hatred, a Muslim woman wearing a burka...
Memes
30 mins ago
Twitter floods with hilarious memes on Amir Liaquat’s third marriage

Whether it's on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, netizens are using every opportunity...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600