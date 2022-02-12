Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after Sushant Singh’s death

Rhea Chakraborty posted a video of herself capturing her voice. She also said that she has returned to work after a two-year break.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. Never give up.”

Rhea can be seen reading a script and recording it at a radio station’s studio in the video. She smiles and looks at the camera at one point.