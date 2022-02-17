Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:58 pm
Saba Qamar drops jaws in a bold and breezy outfit

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is known for her bold personality and phenomenal acting. Along with being an amazing actress, the star is also a fashionista, and this time her fans swoon over her fiery side. Her recent clicks from the shoot are truly jaw-dropping.

Turning to Instagram, the Baaghi actress shared a series of hot photos of herself in a rusty loose top and takes everyone’s heart away.

Take a look:

On the work front, the 37-years-old will reunite with the dashing Ahsan Khan on our television screens. She is also going to make her Urduflix debut in the web series Naina Ki Sharafat, which has already received a lot of criticism for its daring concept.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

