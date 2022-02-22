‘Saba Qamar is getting married,’ reveals Anoushey Ashraf

Vj and host Anoushey Ashraf, recently appeared on Tabish Hashmi’s show, ‘To Be Honest.’

Never one to back down from a fight, the 38-year-old has a slew of intriguing disclosures up her sleeve, including her controversial statement regarding Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

When the subject of marriage came up, Ashraf also mentioned Lollywood actress Saba Qamar’s upcoming wedding.

Read more: Saba Qamar drops jaws in a bold and breezy outfit

Tabish asked Anoushey, “If she had any plans to marry or if she wanted to be married,” to which she replied, “She would marry anytime she wanted.”

Furthermore, she said that Saba Qamar is getting married and that she had met the Baaghi star’s future husband.

She also expressed her misgivings over ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

“It’s easy to fetch fame after doing dramas, like Mere Paas Tum ho, I can also be hit after getting two slaps, but I don’t want that. I don’t want to do Khalil Ul Rehman Project even if I will be given 50 lac rupess.”

Watch the complete episode here:

