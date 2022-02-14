Saba Qamar serves up a perfect glam look for Valentine’s Day

Actress Saba Qamar has made a stunning appearance with her killer looks in her recent Instagram collection.

The Digest Writer star is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices and this time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.

Donning an all-black mini dress, Qamar is winning millions of hearts with her gorgeous looks and beauty. “Everyday is a Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in one of her posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

In dewy makeup – minimal eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of bold red lipstick, the actress was ready to make her Instagram family drool.

“It’s the connection we can’t explain,” read the caption in another post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Saba Qamar never shies away from going bold in photoshoots especially when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress. This time too, she flaunted her svelte frame in a glamorous black dress and left her tresses open in little curves.

Also, the 37-year-old finished off her look with black high heels.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.