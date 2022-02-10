Sajal Aly shows how to glam up gorgeously for virtual meetings

Sajal Aly, the stunning star, never disappoints her admirers, whether it’s with her super-duper smash projects or her exquisite beauty. She certainly knows how to make us swoon over her ageless beauty.

The actress is currently winning hearts with her outstanding acting in the ongoing drama serial Sinf e Aahan and Ishq e Laa.

Aside from acting, the diva demonstrated her fashion sense and proved that she has some major fashion goals.

The Mom actress recently appeared in a photoshoot and stunned fans with her glamourous portrait look.

Check it out:

The diva is currently making news due to her alleged divorce from her husband, actor Ahad Raza Mir, as the duo has not been seen together in quite some time.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com