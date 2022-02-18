Sarwat Gilani looks ravishing in red, see photos
Sarwat Gilani is one of the finest actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Apart from acting, she also often creates a buzz because of her fashionable looks. She recently shared her heart-robbed pictures and left everyone in awe with her looks.
The Churails star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing an all-red outfit and made jaws drop with her ravishing appearance.
In pictures, the actress donned a red-embellished outfit that featured a see-through belly, a matching dupatta, and a handbag.
In terms of accessories, the 39-year-old actress chose a large pair of earrings and completed her look with matching high heels.
