Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:48 pm
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is set to make a debut as a writer for a series

Shah Rukh

Aryan Khan to make a debut

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing to make his debut in the industry, and the star kid will take on a behind-the-scenes role.

While SRK, Bollywood’s Baadshah, has frequently told the media that Aryan has no interest in performing, rumors say that he is aiming to develop his ideas for scripting a web series or a film.

Aryan, 22, graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production. He will graduate in the year 2020.

He’s apparently in talks for a web series with an OTT platform and is also working on a feature film with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to Pinkvilla reports, Aryan’s OTT series may go on floors this year

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, is also preparing for her Bollywood debut. She will reportedly make her Netflix debut with a web series directed by Zoya Akhtar and based on the renowned Archie Comics.

