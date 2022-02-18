Shaista Lodhi weighs on Nadia Khan-Sharmila Farooqi feud
Morning show host Shaista Lodhi took over Pakistan Television’s popular morning show Morning At Home when Nadia Khan left.
Shaista recently appeared as a guest on Jashan-e-Cricket to discuss all cricket things of PSL, and some intriguing facts about herself. The Pardes actress opened up about her career as an actress, TV personality, and now morning show host. She also talked about her co-workers, politicians, and the latest problems surrounding them.
Shahzad Iqbal, the host of Jashan-e-Cricket, used the occasion to blow Shaista. Some of the queries concerned her predecessor on the morning show, Nadia Khan. He asks if her version of Morning At Home is better than Nadia’s, to which Shaista Lodhi responds, “Yes, my show is better.”
When questioned by host Shahzad Iqbal if Shaista’s morning show is better than Nadia’s, she quickly responded, “Yes, my show is better than Nadia’s.”
As a follow-up question, Shahzad requests that Shaista Lodhi comment on the feud between Nadia Khan and Sharmila Farooqi. Shaista thinks the two should work out their disagreements, but she also added:
“Nadia itni bhi masoom nahi hai. (Nadia is not that innocent)”
The issue occurred when Nadia engage Anisa Farooqi in a dialogue for a video. In which she ‘compliments’ her makeup and sense of style. Sharmila and many viewers were offended by the remarks, believing Nadia was being sarcastic. She called it a farce and that she would take legal action against the host. Sharmila also filed a complaint with the FIA against Nadia later that day.
Anisa had been approached by Nadia at a wedding and she asked her, “Do you have a cosmetic artist? It’s just stunning!” While she explained that she does it herself, the host-cum-actor asked where she learned it. To which Anisa credited her daughter Sharmila. Similarly, Nadia complimented Anisa on her fashion sense, jewelry, and makeup.
While Anisa accepted all compliments and queries without questioning Nadia’s motives. Nadia even provided clarification in response, However, it appears Farooqui is certain Nadia did not mean good.
