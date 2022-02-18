Shaista Lodhi weighs on Nadia Khan-Sharmila Farooqi feud

Morning show host Shaista Lodhi took over Pakistan Television’s popular morning show Morning At Home when Nadia Khan left.

Shaista recently appeared as a guest on Jashan-e-Cricket to discuss all cricket things of PSL, and some intriguing facts about herself. The Pardes actress opened up about her career as an actress, TV personality, and now morning show host. She also talked about her co-workers, politicians, and the latest problems surrounding them.

Read more: Sharmila Faruqui sent an 50 million defamation notice to Nadia Khan

Shahzad Iqbal, the host of Jashan-e-Cricket, used the occasion to blow Shaista. Some of the queries concerned her predecessor on the morning show, Nadia Khan. He asks if her version of Morning At Home is better than Nadia’s, to which Shaista Lodhi responds, “Yes, my show is better.”

When questioned by host Shahzad Iqbal if Shaista’s morning show is better than Nadia’s, she quickly responded, “Yes, my show is better than Nadia’s.”

As a follow-up question, Shahzad requests that Shaista Lodhi comment on the feud between Nadia Khan and Sharmila Farooqi. Shaista thinks the two should work out their disagreements, but she also added:

“Nadia itni bhi masoom nahi hai. (Nadia is not that innocent)”