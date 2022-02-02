Simon Cowell hospitalized after a second e-bike crash due to a broken arm

According to source claims in various British newspapers, Simon Cowell fractured his arm and was taken to the hospital after an e-bike accident.

After his bike crashed while he wasn’t wearing a helmet, the 62-year-old “America’s Got Talent” judge was transported to a hospital near his home in West London with a fractured arm, probable concussion, and facial injuries last Thursday.

According to a source, Cowell is “fortunate to be alive,” according to the British newspaper The Sun, which published images of him outside his home with his arm in a cast.

“He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road,” the source told the publication.

“Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face — he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera. Three kindly passers-by jumped into action and stopped the traffic so he wouldn’t be run over.”

However, the source claimed that Cowell was released from the hospital the same evening as the crash with a broken arm.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com