Sinf E Aahan viral scene taken the internet by storm

Sinf-e-Aahan is one of the most prominent motivational dramas that has piqued people’s curiosity since it first aired. The drama depicts the wonderful cadet life of the females who choose to join the Army through the Short Course to pursue their life-long professions in the Army. Patriotism, beauty, love, and passion all contribute to the drama’s intrigue.

Recently, a scene from the drama has gone viral on internter and recenved praised from the fans for all the right reasons; the scene belongs to LC Arzoo, whihc is played by the beautiful actres Syra Yousuf, was walking down the street when boys attempted to harrass her. She slapped the boys with confidence and bravery. A bunch of boys tormented the same girl in the last episode, but she handled the situation well.

In the lastest episode of Sinf e Aahan, it was seen that Aarzoo’s intense Army training provided him the passion to show the mirror to the street harrassers. She was an entirely different person after the training. Netizens are adoring and praising the scene. Fans are complimenting it in their captions. It’s being discussed on Twitter.

They believe that such persons should be treated the same manner. People complimented Saira Yousuf for her performance. Only a few people critiqued the scene for various reasons, but everyone appreciated Aarzoo’s attitude. Take a peek at the scene, which is followed by tweets and comments.

Have a look at tweets and comments regarding the viral scene.

