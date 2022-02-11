Sonam Kapoor reacts to the ongoing controversy over Hijab

Sonam Kapoor chimed in on the heated hijab debate in Karnataka, questioning why turbans may be worn but not the hijab. She shared a picture collage on Instagram Stories. “This can be a choice,” said the text beneath an image of a man in a turban on the left. It was placed next to a photo of a woman wearing a hijab, with the caption “But this can’t?” beneath it.

The hijab conflict began when six females arrived at a government-run institution in Udupi wearing headscarves to express their faith, which was met with opposition from a group of students wearing saffron scarves.

The tension escalated as the protests spread to other parts of Karnataka. Violence at one college forced the police to resort to lathi-charge.