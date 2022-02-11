Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sonam Kapoor reacts to the ongoing controversy over Hijab

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:03 pm
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor via Instagram

Sonam Kapoor chimed in on the heated hijab debate in Karnataka, questioning why turbans may be worn but not the hijab. She shared a picture collage on Instagram Stories. “This can be a choice,” said the text beneath an image of a man in a turban on the left. It was placed next to a photo of a woman wearing a hijab, with the caption “But this can’t?” beneath it.

The hijab conflict began when six females arrived at a government-run institution in Udupi wearing headscarves to express their faith, which was met with opposition from a group of students wearing saffron scarves.

The tension escalated as the protests spread to other parts of Karnataka. Violence at one college forced the police to resort to lathi-charge.

Sonam Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Read More

37 mins ago
Watch Shehnaaz Gill looks happy as she runs after pigeons on beach

On Friday, actress Shehnaaz Gill posted a cheerful video of herself enjoying...
47 mins ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers his terrible first audition, 'Kaafi gaali padi'

Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed his struggles and revealed that his first audition was...
55 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shares a romantic kiss on the beach!

After seeing Deepika Padukone's performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram...
56 mins ago
Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan currently winning the hearts of her...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on the Dilbar song set the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
2 hours ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media ABLAZE

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

development schemes
1 min ago
PDWP approves Rs1.920 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved the execution of...
Mohammad Nawaz
2 mins ago
PSL 7: Mohammad Nawaz ruled out of Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: Mohammad Nawaz, the all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has been ruled...
Mahira Khan
10 mins ago
Mahira Khan slams an Indian for calling her ‘bhikhari Pakistani’

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, clapped back at a troll who referred...
SBP
11 mins ago
SBP receives record $18 billion remittances in seven months

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $18 billion as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600