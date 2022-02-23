Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 06:10 pm
Supreme Court orders to change the name of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Supreme court orders Gangubai Kathiawadi makers to change the name

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, has run into legal difficulty after a Congress MLA submitted a petition to modify the film’s name. The Supreme Court recommended that the film’s title be changed on Wednesday.

The film, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has found itself in legal hot water after Congress MLA Amin Patel filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, claiming that it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light district while portraying the Kathiawadi community in a negative light.

Alia plays the title role in the film, which is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot centers around a girl who is sold into prostitution by a suitor and how she rises to prominence in the underworld and the Kamathipua red-light district. On February 25, the film will be released in theatres.

Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt in her latest conversation with ANI, opened up about how she deals with such controversies. “Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don’t think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there’s a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds…whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn’t matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film… Anything that happens before or after can’t really change the fate,” Alia told ANI while promoting her movie in the national capital on Tuesday.

