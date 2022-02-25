The stars are out for the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’
Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do has a star-studded trailer launch happening in Karachi tonight. The upcoming film, starring Ali Rehman and Hania Aamir, spins around a social issue.
The cast and crew attended the red carpet event. Everyone is dressed to the nines.
Here are some of the celebs who attended the event!
The storyline covers the life of a couple and their early marriage life issues.
The star-studded film have sky rocketed the expectations of the viewers as the teaser looks promising.
Apart from Hania and Ali Rehman, a number of big wigs like Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal will also be seen in the movie.
The film will be released on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
