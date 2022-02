The stars are out for the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do has a star-studded trailer launch happening in Karachi tonight. The upcoming film, starring Ali Rehman and Hania Aamir, spins around a social issue. The cast and crew attended the red carpet event. Everyone is dressed to the nines. Here are some of the celebs who attended the event!