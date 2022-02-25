The stars are out for the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:40 am
Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do has a star-studded trailer launch happening in Karachi tonight. The upcoming film, starring Ali Rehman and Hania Aamir, spins around a social issue.

The cast and crew attended the red carpet event. Everyone is dressed to the nines.

Here are some of the celebs who attended the event!

Earlier, the veteran director and producer Wajahat Rauf told BOL, “We started the film’s shoot in March 2020 but we had to shut down due to COVID-19 and could not resume because of the uncertainty. When we resumed, we had to complete a whole process of checking on every actor; hair colour, weight, hair length too so we don’t have to wait for months to bring them in the shape of the character. It was very challenging.”

The storyline covers the life of a couple and their early marriage life issues.

The star-studded film have sky rocketed the expectations of the viewers as the teaser looks promising.

Apart from Hania and Ali Rehman, a number of big wigs like Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal will also be seen in the movie.

The film will be released on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wajahat Rauf (@wajahatraufofficial)

