The Weeknd dismisses Angelina Jolie’s rumoured romance with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd has been spending time with his new ladylove Simi Khadra, ignoring Angelina Jolie relationship rumours.

During his birthday bash over the weekend, the 32-year-old musician was pictured with deejay Simi Khadra. According to TMZ, the couple was seen getting personal at the party, locking lips at one point.

Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson, Hilary Duff, and Delilah Belle Hamlin were all present at the Blinding Lights star’s celebration.

The announcement comes after the Grammy-winning singer was first spotted with Simi in Los Angeles. The pair met at Sunset Tower during supper.

Simi is a friend of The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, with whom he dated on and off from 2015 to 2019.