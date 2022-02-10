Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:07 pm
Tweeple call out Aamir Liaquat after he marries 18-year-old Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat marries Dania Shah for the third time

The Twitterati begins bashing PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Dania Shah.

The news of Aamir Liaquat marrying for the third time came after actor Tuba Anwar, the former second wife of Hussain, has confirmed she has filed for divorce after 14 months of separation.

However, social media users are calling out the renowned televangelist for marrying a girl with a major age gap. While others dubbed his divorce from Tuba Anwar, an ‘as you sow so shall you reap’ case as he had divorced his first wife, Dr Bushra Iqbal, on-call on demand of Syeda Tuba.

Here are the reactions:

To share the news, Hussain took to his Instagram to announce his third marriage and also shared a picture with his new bride.

“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she [belongs] to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he captioned the post.

Also Read: Aamir Liaquat Hussain begins new romantic day with third wife; video goes viral

On Wednesday, actress Syeda Tuba, second wife of the PTI MNA, shared a statement on her Instagram in which she revealed the couple has been separated for 14 months.

Citing ‘no hope for reconciliation, she further added she has ‘opted to take Khula [divorce] from the court.

“With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opted to take Khula from [the] court,” she wrote.

Her statement further read, “I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

