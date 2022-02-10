Tweeple call out Aamir Liaquat after he marries 18-year-old Dania Shah

The Twitterati begins bashing PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Dania Shah.

The news of Aamir Liaquat marrying for the third time came after actor Tuba Anwar, the former second wife of Hussain, has confirmed she has filed for divorce after 14 months of separation.

However, social media users are calling out the renowned televangelist for marrying a girl with a major age gap. While others dubbed his divorce from Tuba Anwar, an ‘as you sow so shall you reap’ case as he had divorced his first wife, Dr Bushra Iqbal, on-call on demand of Syeda Tuba.

Here are the reactions:

Bs buht hua 🙂ab husn ni pesa bnana Mtlb 40 k ho k 18 ki bxhi yaga ma 18 ka hu muje 40 ki ni koi milti🙂🙂💔#amirliaquat — Wᴀʟᴇᴇᴅ Bᴜᴛᴛ🐣 (@chuzzaaaaaa) February 10, 2022

well i feel it for either #bushra , #tuba & Now a #Newbride…. this marriage & divorce is a playout for #amirliaquat ??? is this a Fantasy ? or what Well one cannot blame him ! , its the choosing of the opposite side & the family as well ! — Muhamamd Waqas (@Vkasiii) February 10, 2022

2 SyedZaadiyon ki Behurmati Kar chuka ab teesri Syed zadi ke peechy Para he, article 298/a ke Tehat amir per case chalna chahye #amirliaquat — Syed Jamil Hussain (@Raja_Saeen) February 10, 2022

What kind of videos has #amirliaquat's new wife been posting? 🤢 The guy instead of inculcating some sense in the teenager wife is himself acting childish. Creepy!! — Kiran (@KiranW_) February 10, 2022

Amir bhai and his wife back in 2004:#amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/5SBFBjCscx — مغل خرم 🇵🇰 (@khur4mm) February 10, 2022

#amirliaquat tagged the election commission in his Instagram wedding announcement? How low can someone go? — Dr.Mahra Butt (@MahraButt) February 10, 2022

Karma doesn't serve everyone, but sometimes it chooses a few. #Tuba never cared about Bushra when she broke her home for that scumbag. Now someone like Tuba is repeating the same. Cheers!🥂 PS Imagine the category of women falling for that putrid scum aka #amirliaquat🤮🤮 — H (@TheLastMiIe) February 10, 2022

@AamirLiaquat is one fucked up predator. The way he boasted about her being 18 is all the reason to detest him for now and ever. #amirliaquat — ammar (@aj1kz) February 10, 2022

what is this man doing. I feel bad for the girl who accepted a man like him for any reason . I even feel bad for my country where such a man is MNA, these people will discuss problems of the country being a problem themselves . #amirliaquat — Javeria (@javeria_11) February 10, 2022

م شیخ الاسلام حضرت مولانا عامر لیاقت حسین نے تیسری شادی اپنے ٹک ٹوک اکاؤنٹ سے شیر کے عالم اسلام کو پیغام بھیجا۔۔ محترمہ کی پاک دامنی پر چرچے ہندوستان کی #مسكان نے سخت سلام پیش کیا۔

😅🙏۔ #amirliaquat 🔥🤦 https://t.co/wWmnnduhyT — Nadeem Abbas 🇵🇰 (@14_nad512) February 10, 2022

To share the news, Hussain took to his Instagram to announce his third marriage and also shared a picture with his new bride.

“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she [belongs] to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

On Wednesday, actress Syeda Tuba, second wife of the PTI MNA, shared a statement on her Instagram in which she revealed the couple has been separated for 14 months.

Citing ‘no hope for reconciliation, she further added she has ‘opted to take Khula [divorce] from the court.

“With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opted to take Khula from [the] court,” she wrote.

Her statement further read, “I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times.”